Gerrard predicts 'successful future' with Galaxy

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard predicted "a successful future" in MLS after his official presentation as a Los Angeles Galaxy player.

The 35-year-old midfielder was presented to his new home crowd at half-time of Saturday's game against Toronto FC, with Gerrard walking onto the pitch to wave to the fans at the StubHub Center and completing an interview on the big screen.

Gerrard, who is expected to make his MLS debut in Galaxy's California Clasico against San Jose Earthquakes on July 17, also spoke to the host broadcaster just prior to the second half and admitted it was tough watching his new team-mates from the stands.

"I just wish I could play tonight. The first game can't come quick enough," the ex-England international said.

"I'm really looking forward to a successful future."

Gerrard arrived in LA last month and was full of praise for Galaxy coach Bruce Arena, captain Robbie Keane and the rest of the club for helping him adapt to his new surrounds after 28 years with boyhood club Liverpool.

"Already I'm starting to feel settled and I'm looking forward to playing with the guys," he said.

"We've already got a good team here, full of wonderful players - so if I can add a little bit to that, I think the future's going to be good."

Galaxy, the reigning MLS champions, sat fifth in the Western Conference standings before their game against Toronto - just four points adrift of leaders Seattle Sounders.