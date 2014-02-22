Gervinho feeling at home at new club Roma

The Ivorian struggled for regular first-team starts in his two seasons at the Emirates, but has blossomed in Rome, helping his side to second place in the Serie A table, with a UEFA Champions League spot looking assured.

The 26-year-old looks to be enjoying his football again, and puts that down to being reunited with his old boss at Lille, Rudi Garcia.

"I can confirm I feel more at home at Roma than elsewhere," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"I was adopted by the club, the staff and the fans. From the first day I sensed this great atmosphere.

"Garcia has grown even more since I last worked with him. The title victory at Lille made him even more ambitious.

"He knows he needs to get results straight away and therefore demands the most from everyone.

"Garcia has a very special style. He often tells me that he knows my qualities better than anyone else. There are many players with talent, but it is important to find a coach who knows how to make the most of that.

"Rudi was very good with me in that sense. He knows how to do what is best for the team and, at the same time, to let me be free with my football."