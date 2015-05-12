Gervinho suffers hamstring strain

Gervinho may miss the final weeks of the Serie A season after suffering a hamstring strain in Roma's 2-1 defeat to Milan on Saturday.

The Ivorian forward has been a regular for Rudi Garcia's side this season as they have battled with city rivals Lazio for second spot.

However, the 27-year-old – who only has two league goals to his name this term – is a doubt for the last three games of the campaign after being forced off in the 30th minute at San Siro.

"Gervinho underwent tests this morning which revealed he has a minor strain to his hamstring," a statement released by the club on Tuesday read.

"The Ivorian has already begun treatment."

Roma sit one point above Lazio in second place, with the two sides set to go head to head at Stadio Olimpico on May 24.