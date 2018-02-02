Getafe sign Flamini but set to lose Crystal Palace-bound Guaita

Former Arsenal and Crystal Palace midfielder Mathieu Flamini has joined Getafe until the end of the season on a free transfer.

Flamini, 33, had been without a club since being released by Palace at the end of last season.

The Frenchman brings with him a wealth of experience, having enjoyed spells at Marseille and AC Milan, as well as two stints with Arsenal.

Getafe have been one of the surprise packages of the 2017-18 Liga season so far and sit ninth with 28 points, despite being one of the sides promoted to the top flight only last season.

OFICIAL | Mathieu Flamini nuevo futbolista azulon. ¡Bienvenido !February 2, 2018

Flamini will link up with former Arsenal team-mate Emiliano Martinez and fellow Frenchman Loic Remy at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, where he could make his debut on Sunday in a local derby with Leganes.

But one player not sticking around at Getafe for much longer is goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

The 31-year-old was linked with a move to Palace throughout January and, although the two clubs could not come to an agreement on price, the Premier League side have at least secured a pre-contract agreement with him ahead of a Bosman transfer at the end of the season.

Manager Roy Hodgson said on Friday: "We have signed a pre-contract with Vicente Guaita so he will join us on July 1.

"We would have liked, of course, to have tried to persuade the club to sign him in January, but they didn't want to do that, which is their right because his contract with them does not run out until the summer.

"It is good news that we will have him from July 1 and he will boost our goalkeeping contingent in the way that I was hoping it would be boosted."