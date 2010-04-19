Ghana to play Latvia in Milton Keynes

The match will be played at the MK Dons Stadium in Milton Keynes on June 5, the day before the squad heads to South Africa for the 2010 finals.

The Ghana FA said it had finalised pre-World Cup preparations and would train in France from May 24.

They will play an international against an as yet to be identified opponent in France on May 27 before heading to Rotterdam for a match with fellow World Cup finalists the Netherlands on June 1.

Ghana, who were the only African side to reach the second round of the last World Cup finals in Germany, open their 2010 campaign against Serbia on June 13 before playing Australia and Germany in Group D.

