Ghana's Grant allays fears over AFCON referees

Seechurn Rajindraparsad was sanctioned after overseeing a chaotic quarter-final between hosts Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia.

Equatorial Guinea won 2-1 after extra time, which was forced by a controversial last-minute penalty for the hosts.

Mauritanian official Rajindraparsad was subsequently expelled from the tournament and banned for six months but, speaking ahead of his side's semi-final against the host nation, Grant has no fears.

"I want to believe everything outside the pitch is good," he is quoted by Supersport.

"I want to believe that apart from one or two games the refereeing has been good so I believe that everything will go well."

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi also weighed in on the debate - claiming inconsistent officiating is nothing new.

He added: "In every tournament at even the highest level we have episodes of poor refereeing.

"The officials chosen for our semi-final are some of the highest ranked in Africa and I have utmost confidence that they will have a good game."

Watch every match of the Africa Cup of Nations LIVE on British Eurosport HD or sign up to Eurosport Player and follow the action on mobile, tablet and other devices: www.eurosportplayer.com