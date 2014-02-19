Giaccherini not seeking Sunderland exit

Expectations were high when the Italy international made a big-money move from Juventus in July, but his first season in England, which begun under the management of Paolo Di Canio, has not gone to plan.

Giaccherini has not featured in the Premier League since a 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on New Year's Day and the 28-year-old was linked with a return to his homeland last month.

Head coach Gus Poyet did hand the 28-year-old a start in Saturday's FA Cup win over Southampton and the former Juve man is confident that he still has a big part to play.

"I want to stay here," he told The Sunderland Echo. "I'm happy here.

"The gaffer has to do what he thinks is right and choose the best team. It's important that I train well and make the most of my chance when he asks me to start.

"(Fabio) Borini and (Adam) Johnson have both been playing well too. The important thing is Sunderland, not me.

"We have a lot of games now and it will be difficult for us to play every three days. But there are 25 players here.

"The gaffer has made a big difference and he knows when to use which players and change the team for the games.

"We saw that against Southampton. There are a lot of good players here and the gaffer can look at things for the next game."