Giggs: Hernandez will be huge hit

The 22-year-old forward joined the Red Devils from hometown club Chivas earlier this year and enhanced his burgeoning reputation on the world stage with his country at the recent World Cup in South Africa.

And Giggs reckons Sir Alex Ferguson's £8 million striker will prove to be a real bargain having seen 'Chicharito' take the United way of life in his stride.

“He’s made a big impression,” Giggs told the club's official website.

“He’s still learning the game, not only on the pitch but off it, too. He’s a bubbly character and he’s great to have around the dressing room.

"It’s been a lot easier to get to know him because he speaks perfect English. He joined us on tour, which always helps a player settle, and we saw first hand how big he is in Mexico. He looks a great acquisition, both on and off the pitch.”

Giggs' high praise comes hot on the heels of Ferguson's comments hailing the youngster's first start for club in the 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage last weekend, although the Old Trafford supremo believes there is more to come from his new wonderkid.

“I think we've still got to utilise Hernandez's pace a bit better," Ferguson told MUTV.

"I think there were moments when we could have threaded a pass through but took the option of passing it wide. We just have to get used to that part of his game, but he did fine."

Hernandez announced himself to English football with a goal on his debut in the Community Shield win over Chelsea earlier this month and has featured in all of United's competitive games so far this season.

By James Martini

