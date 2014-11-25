Giggs open to Man United exit to further career

The Welshman has become synonymous with the club since making his debut in 1991, and is the club's record appearance maker with 963.

Following the departure of David Moyes towards the end of last season, Giggs took over in a caretaker role for four matches, winning two with one defeat and one draw.

The 40-year-old retired from playing at the conclusion of that campaign, and is now assistant coach to Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.

Many believe Giggs is being groomed as Van Gaal's successor to the post, but the man himself is not ruling out the possibility of cutting his managerial teeth elsewhere.

"I've been at the club for so long that I'm familiar with the club but if I want to further my coaching career or managing career and if it's not at Manchester United then so be it but I'll just have to wait and see," Giggs told Sky Sports.

Focusing on the present, Giggs believes Van Gaal is the right fit for United, as the Dutchman looks to return the club to a top-four place after they ended 2013-14 in seventh, missing out on European qualification altogether.

"He obviously demands a lot, he's somebody who's got plenty of experience, likes to play attacking football, likes to give youth a chance so there's plenty of synergy there with the history of Manchester United and the traditions so it's great to learn from somebody who's managed at the top for so long and just try to learn as I go and try to prove myself as a coach," said Giggs.

"It's an apprenticeship, it's starting all over again. It's a totally different mindset from being the one being spoken to, to actually giving out the instructions, delivering training sessions and doing things throughout the week to prepare for the game."