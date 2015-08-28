Gilardino signs for Palermo

Alberto Gilardino will return to Serie A permanently after Palermo announced his arrival from Guangzhou Evergrande.

Palermo confirmed Gilardino's signing on Thursday, after president Maurizio Zamparini revealed the veteran Italian striker had agreed to join the club last week.

Gilardino, 33, joined iconic Italian coach Marcello Lippi at Chinese Super League champions Evergrande last July but spent the second half of the 2014-15 season on loan at Fiorentina.

"The Rosanero club is pleased to welcome one of the most decorated players in Italian football, a world champion with the national team in 2006, and with Milan in 2007," a Palermo said read via their official website.

"A pure talent, he has scored 178 Serie A goals, as well as 18 in UEFA competitions."

Gilardino scored six goals in 17 matches in all competitions for Guangzhou, while he netted four Serie A goals in 14 appearances during his loan spell at Fiorentina.