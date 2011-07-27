Gill: Man United may sign one more player

The Red Devils started the summer with a proactive approach to transfers as they looked to quickly tie up deals for Phil Jones, Ashley Young and David de Gea, hoping to prevent protracted dealings with other clubs.

Since tying up those three deals, United have been quiet on the transfer front, with manager Sir Alex Ferguson continually refuting calls that he will attempt to strengthen his squad further before the end of the transfer window.

However, contrary to Ferguson’s claims, Gill refused to rule out the possibility of the club bringing another new face to Old Trafford before the transfer window slams shut.

Speaking to MUTV, Gill said: "We are looking at one more player to bring in.

"Nothing is happening and nothing is imminent but we will see what happens when we get home. There will still be 31 days of the transfer window to see if anything develops."

It has been mooted that Ferguson is keen to sign a replacement for Paul Scholes, but Gill reiterated calls from the manager that their hand won’t be forced and only players good enough for the Old Trafford outfit will be brought in.

"The important point to understand, and Alex has made clear, is that we need someone who is going to improve the quality of the squad," he said.

"We have a great squad and to get into that squad you need to be a world class player. If you can't get the players you want, there is no point buying someone for the sake of it."

And Gill acknowledged that, as the end of August creeps closer, any club can be susceptible to the transfer mania, even Manchester United.

"You never know. There is often movement in August. I am not saying I am working on anything specific because I'm not," he said.

"But that situation could change quickly when we get back to Carrington."

ByKillian Woods