Giroud: France cannot stop now as Euro 2016 final looms

Olivier Giroud insists the job is not done for France after the Euro 2016 hosts overcame Germany to reach the tournament final.

An Antoine Griezmann brace inspired France to a 2-0 victory against the world champions in Marseille on Thursday, setting up a showdown with Portugal in the process.

Griezmann converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time before sealing the win with 18 minutes remaining.

The semi-final triumph marked France's first victory over Germany at a major tournament since 1958.

But striker Giroud and his team-mates are not dwelling on the result as they seek to claim a third European Championship title on Sunday, having won their two previous finals in the event, in 1984 and 2000.

"It was an emotional night, we will enjoy it and then focus on Portugal," Giroud said afterwards.

"It was a key moment to score the first goal, the penalty changed the game because Germany had created some chances in the first half but weren't able to score."

Giroud added via BeIN Sport: "It's been a while since we beat that team in a big match. We're very tired but very happy tonight. We're going to enjoy this and then concentrate on the final on Sunday.

"I'd like to write a chapter in history and achieve something great on Sunday.

"We hope there will be a great ending to this tournament, we can't stop now."

As for Euro 2016's top goalscorer Griezmann, who took his tally to six, with only former France international Michel Platini (nine at Euro 1984) scoring more at a single European Championship, Giroud had nothing but praise for the 25-year-old star.

"He took responsibility [for the penalty] and scored and he was in the right place at the right time for the second," he said.

"He has really grown as this tournament has gone on, he is the man who gives us that bit extra."