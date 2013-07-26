Giroud praises Arsenal ambition

Liverpool have rejected two bids from Arsenal for Suarez, and they reportedly want £50million for the Uruguayan.



Arsene Wenger is eager to add a striker to his squad after the English Premier League giants missed out on Gonzalo Higuain, who joined Napoli from Real Madrid.



Giroud said his team needed another striker and the Frenchman would welcome the competition for his place.



"I think we need maybe two or three more players. Yes, that's what we need - to show ambition," he said.



"The club has to show the fans that we want it. Me and my team-mates, we need it as well. It's all about the team. It will be a really positive thing if we have a new striker.



"I am not worried but I will wait until September so we know the team, the players.



"The most important thing is the team. We are waiting for one (a striker) but we don't know. I think it will be good for the team and for me as well to have another striker, to have more competition between us."



Brendan Rodgers is desperate to keep Suarez, his top-scorer last season, at Anfield and said he would only consider offers if they met the club's £50m valuation of the 26-year-old.



Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson echoed his manager's thoughts and said the club were closing in on a top-four finish.



"We are building under Brendan. With the owners that we have got now, you can see the foundations are there and everything is going the right way," he told the Liverpool Echo.



"If we can keep the players that we have got here then everything looks promising. The members of staff, the players – we are all the same. We want to keep Luis here."