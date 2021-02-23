Giroud stunner gives Chelsea advantage over Atletico

A spectacular acrobatic strike from Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 first leg clash in Bucharest on Tuesday evening.

The French striker broke the deadlock in the 68th minute with a superb overhead kick, which was initially flagged for offside but the goal was eventually given after a lengthy VAR review as the ball had come off Atletico's Mario Hermoso before Giroud found the net.

Chelsea will now take a one-goal advantage into the second leg at Stamford Bridge on 17 March.

