Giroud stunner gives Chelsea advantage over Atletico
A spectacular acrobatic strike from Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 first leg clash in Bucharest on Tuesday evening.
The French striker broke the deadlock in the 68th minute with a superb overhead kick, which was initially flagged for offside but the goal was eventually given after a lengthy VAR review as the ball had come off Atletico's Mario Hermoso before Giroud found the net.
Chelsea will now take a one-goal advantage into the second leg at Stamford Bridge on 17 March.
WATCH: Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.