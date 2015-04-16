Gisdol signs new Hoffenheim deal

Gisdol was appointed as successor to Marco Kurz two years ago and kept the club up with a play-off victory against Kaiserslautern, then guided them to a ninth-placed finish in his first full season at the helm.

Hoffenheim have made further strides this season and are in contention for a place in Europe, as they sit seventh in the table with six games remaining.

Gisdol was on Thursday rewarded with a two-year extension, with his previous deal due to expire at the end of next season.

The 45-year-old said: "I feel very comfortable here, have a fantastic team of coaches and a great manager."

Hoffenheim will attempt to round off a great week for Gisdol by beating runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday.