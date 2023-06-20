Glen Johnson: "Romelu Lukaku has the potential to score goals at Chelsea"

Romelu Lukaku should be handed another chance to prove himself at Chelsea next season.

That is the view of former Chelsea man Glen Johnson, who believes the player, who spent last season on loan from the Blues at Italian side Inter, could still score goals at Stamford Bridge if given a chance to prove himself.

"Romelu Lukaku will definitely be given a second chance at Chelsea," Johnson told Lord Ping. "We saw how good he was at Manchester United and Everton. He knows the Chelsea system and the club spent a lot of money on him."

Chelsea signed Lukaku for an eye-watering €110 million before the 2021-22 season, but after falling out with previous Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, he was loaned back to the club the Blues bought him from.

"Goal-scoring strikers are really hard to find, and let's face it - he is at Inter Milan because he wasn't performing at Chelsea, but he has the potential," believes Johnson. "The easy option is to give him a second chance.

"If he comes back into the fold scoring, you have a top striker coming back into the club," concludes the former defender, who also played for Liverpool, West Ham, Portsmouth and other clubs, as well as England. "They will see how the rest of the season goes and make their decision."