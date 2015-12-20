Goal hero Suarez targets more trophies at Barcelona

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez challenged his team-mates to keep collecting silverware after his brace secured a 3-0 win over River Plate in the Club World Cup final.

Suarez's hat-trick sunk Guangzhou Evergrande in the semi-final and he was on target twice more during the second half to comfortably secure the Golden Ball on Sunday at the Yokohama International Stadium

Lionel Messi opened the scoring against the team from his homeland after Barcelona rode out early pressure, with Suarez then ensuring the Club World Cup will join the Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup titles in the Camp Nou trophy room following a phenomenal 2015 under Luis Enrique.

"The most important thing was to take the trophy, that was the only objective we had," Suarez told television reporters as Barcelona celebrated a record third win in the competition.

"The goals make me happy but especially the title.

"The next challenge is to maintain our form and keep winning trophies.

"River Plate is a typical South American team that defends hard. Messi's goal helped us."

Messi missed the semi-final through illness and Brazil captain Neymar returned to the Barca line-up following a groin injury to supply a pair of assists – including a sumptuous cross for Suarez to complete the scoring.

Suarez added: "Neymar and Messi wanted to play. They made a great sacrifice to come to the match."