Goal-line technology 'too expensive' for La Liga

La Liga president Javier Tebas has ruled out implementing goal-line technology for next season, claiming it is too expensive.

The system has been used successfully in the Premier League since the start of the 2013-14 campaign and was introduced in the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 for the first time last year.

Technology was also used throughout the Champions League and Europa League tournaments during the past season and has been approved for the Euro 2016 finals in France, which begin this week.

But Spain's top flight will continue to abstain from using it due to the costs involved, Tebas has said.

"No, we won't use it. It costs a lot of money to have it," he told Cope's Tiempo de Juego programme.

Tebas, who confirmed there will be talks over a change to the competition format in the Copa del Rey, also stated that investigations are ongoing over allegations of match-fixing relating to Rayo Vallecano's 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad.

It was announced last month that the match, which took place on May 8, would be scrutinised by officials after a flurry of "abnormal" betting took place.

"We said it was being investigated and it still is," said Tebas. "The topics of investigation for these games, some don't come to anything and others can amount to a little more, but it takes time. I don't want to give dates.

"During the season, we've investigated other curious bets and come to nothing."