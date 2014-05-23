Goal-line technology in use for Wembley finals

The stakes could not be higher in Saturday's Championship final as Derby County face QPR at Wembley for a place in the Premier League.

Leyton Orient and Rotherham United clash one day later in the League One play-off final before Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town wrap up the action on Monday in the League Two showdown.

And the Football League announced on Friday that goalline technology would be used in the season-ending matches.

Hawkeye's goal decision system was first tested at Wembley in 2012 and with the use of cameras, sends a signal to a watch worn by the referee if the ball crosses the line.

Commenting on the announcement, Football League chief operating officer Andy Williamson said: "It will be another historic moment for the Football League when goalline technology is used in a play-off match for the first time.

"The Football League has been long a supporter of technology and innovation.

"Although it is not practical to provide it across all league grounds at the current time, when the technology is there we will always look to use it."