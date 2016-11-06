Goal machine Aguero going nowhere - Gundogan

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is convinced Sergio Aguero will stay at the club.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been among the major teams linked with a move for the Argentina international since he was dropped by manager Pep Guardiola for last month's Champions League defeat at Camp Nou.

Aguero, though, was in the line-up for this week's home victory over Barca in the return match and scored his 150th City goal in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw against Middlesbrough.

"I think he will stay here - I have no doubt about that," Gundogan said to the Mirror.

"Sergio is extremely important for us and while he didn't score against Barcelona in our Champions League win he worked a lot and ran a lot and just tried to keep every ball for us.

"He is very good. I'm lucky that I played with Robert Lewandowski at Borussia Dortmund and now Sergio.

"Lewandowski, of course, is taller, but both are very strong and are able to keep the ball. And Sergio, he's just a goal machine.

"I mean if he has the chances to score, then 90 to 95 per cent of the time he will score.

"If you know you have such a player in your team then you know that you are always able to score and will always create your chances."