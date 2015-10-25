Goal-shy Icardi needs to work harder - Ambrosini

Former AC Milan midfielder Massimo Ambrosini has questioned the work ethic of striker Mauro Icardi ahead of Inter's trip to Bologna on Tuesday.

Icardi has found goals difficult to come by this season, having only struck twice in eight Serie A games.

A disappointing 1-1 draw with Palermo last time out saw the Argentine fail to even register a shot on target, with Inter stumbling through a winless run of four games.

And Ambrosini claims the Nerazzurri captain has to take responsibility for his poor performances.

"He moans a lot, but he cannot play with others," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"Icardi should think first about playing well for the team. With the quality he has, the goal will not take long to come, but now the important thing is that the team gains confidence together."

Head coach Roberto Mancini has been quick to defend Icardi, telling Media Premium: "These periods happen to all strikers at some stage, the important thing is that he stays calm and takes part in the team move.

"I don't know if it's an issue of service, but he's only been playing alongside [Stevan] Jovetic for seven games, so they need time to gel."

Despite sitting at opposite ends of the table, Inter will need to up their game when they head to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, having recorded just one victory in their last five league meetings with Bologna.

Nemanja Vidic (hernia) remains Mancini's only injury concern ahead of preparations for the encounter on Tuesday, with speculation surrounding the future of Bologna head coach Delio Rossi continuing to build.

Former Italy boss Cesare Prandelli refused to comment on rumours he is poised to take the Rossoblu hotseat, telling Sky Sports News: "I want to coach again, but I'm not hugely concerned at the current time and I am considering many different options.

"I would prefer not to comment on Bologna, I do not want to interfere with the work of the coaches and the club in general."

A 2-1 win at Carpi on Saturday ended a four-game losing streak for Rossi, who will be without midfielder Franco Zuculini, nearing a return from a cruciate ligament injury, while Nico Pulzetti and Luca Ceccarelli are suspended.