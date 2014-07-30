Goalkeeper Fernandez agrees Porto switch

The 27-year-old made 37 La Liga appearances last season, but was unable to help Osasuna avoid relegation.

And he has now opted to join a whole host of new arrivals at Porto, who finished a disappointing third in the Primeira Liga last term.

"I am very glad to be in a club as great as Porto," said the Spaniard.

"It is a club with a huge history, battling for European competitions and want to achieve titles. It is the biggest challenge of my career.

"I consider myself a keeper very hardworking and do all I can for my teammates and the team."