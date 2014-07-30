Goalkeeper Fernandez agrees Porto switch
Goalkeeper Andres Fernandez has become Porto's 12th new signing of the close-season, moving from Osasuna on a four-year deal.
The 27-year-old made 37 La Liga appearances last season, but was unable to help Osasuna avoid relegation.
And he has now opted to join a whole host of new arrivals at Porto, who finished a disappointing third in the Primeira Liga last term.
"I am very glad to be in a club as great as Porto," said the Spaniard.
"It is a club with a huge history, battling for European competitions and want to achieve titles. It is the biggest challenge of my career.
"I consider myself a keeper very hardworking and do all I can for my teammates and the team."
