Goalkeeper Heaton extends Burnley deal

With Sean Dyche's men planning for life in the Premier League, defender Ben Mee signed a three-year contract on Wednesday and on Thursday it was confirmed that goalkeeper Heaton had followed suit.

Heaton, who had one year left on his previous deal with an option for a further 12 months, joined Burnley from Bristol City at the start of the 2013-14 campaign.

He started every league game as the Lancashire club finished runners-up to Leicester City in the Championship, keeping 19 clean sheets as Dyche's side ended the season with the best defensive record in the division.

And the 28-year-old believes Burnley can defy the odds to maintain their top-flight status after the club enjoyed a fleeting existence in the Premier League in 2009-10.

"It [promotion] was certainly the ambition when I signed here only 12 months ago and obviously it was a fantastic season," he told the club's official website.

"It's great to be a part of it, and I'm looking forward to hopefully being a bit part of it going forward.

"We will set our stall out [to be] ambitious again and the aim is to stay in the Premier League and then kick on from there.

"I think I'm the eternal optimist but you never know what you can achieve and I think I've been in the game long enough to know what is around the corner if you do things properly.

"If you do that as individuals and a collective then you give yourself a great chance and that will certainly be the motto from me again.

"I feel that personally I have got more to come and I'm really excited to show that here."