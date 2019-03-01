Goalkeeper Neuer could return for Bayern Munich

Captain Manuel Neuer could head up a clutch of returning stars to ease Bayern Munich’s illness and injury glut in Saturday’s Bundesliga trip to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Germany goalkeeper was expected back in training on Friday following an illness, while Mats Hummels and Sven Ulreich were fully recovered from flu on Thursday.

Leon Goretzka has an ankle complaint and David Alaba a ligament injury, while Franck Ribery is also ill and Arjen Robben and Kingsley Coman still sidelined through leg problems.

Boss Niko Kovac still hopes Goretzka could feature, but insisted Bayern will not take any risks.

“We’ll have to see what happens, it could be we manage it but then again we might not be able to,” Kovac told Bayern’s official club website.

Monchengladbach have doubts over four defensive players, with Oscar Wendt and Fabian Johnson both picking up knocks in last weekend’s 3-0 Wolfsburg defeat.

Tony Jantschke has an infection while Jordan Beyer has been carrying an ankle complaint.

Michael Cuisance definitely misses out with a bruised heel however, with Josip Drmic ruled out through a thigh injury.

Monchengladbach sit third in the Bundesliga table, trailing second-placed Bayern by eight points.

Boss Dieter Hecking’s side have slipped to two defeats and a draw in their last three matches, but the 54-year-old remains unfazed by that run.

“There is no reason for us to feel unsettled going into this match; there is also no need for us to panic or show an instant reaction,” Hecking told Monchengladbach’s official club website.

“We haven’t won in three consecutive matches but we are certainly not under any pressure.

“The most important thing for us is that we don’t doubt ourselves, you have to stay calm and remain sure you are doing things correctly.

“We need to defend well for the full 90 minutes and be clinical in front of goal.

“You don’t get many chances against Bayern.

“Our task won’t be to sit back, invite and wait for the chances that Bayern give us.

“I can promise you we want to play bold and attacking football.”