Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw to join Ross County when his Hibernian deal expires

Newly-promoted Ross County will sign goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw once his Hibernian contract expires.

Joint managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell had been on the lookout for a new number one after Scott Fox decided to quit Dingwall.

Now they have pounced to land Laidlaw on a pre-contract that will see him join officially once his Easter Road deal runs out next month.

Laidlaw spent the second half of last season on loan at Dundee United having struggled to oust Ofir Marciano from the Hibs line-up.

But he is now heading to the Highlands having agreed a two-year stay with the Staggies.