God loves unexpected heroes - Watch as Chelsea players celebrate Premier League glory in style

A 1-0 win at West Brom secured Premier League glory for Chelsea, whose players celebrated fervently - much of it captured on social media.

Chelsea regained the Premier League trophy on Friday with Michy Batshuayi the star - both on the field and on social media.

The Belgium international, a bit-part player for much of the season since arriving from Marseille for a fee believed to be in the region of £30million, came off the bench to net the only goal as Antonio Conte's side overcame a stubborn West Brom 1-0 at The Hawthorns.

Batshuayi stabbed home with eight minutes remaining, and afterwards he and his team-mates celebrated in style.

