God loves unexpected heroes - Watch as Chelsea players celebrate Premier League glory in style

Chelsea regained the Premier League trophy on Friday with Michy Batshuayi the star - both on the field and on social media.

The Belgium international, a bit-part player for much of the season since arriving from Marseille for a fee believed to be in the region of £30million, came off the bench to net the only goal as Antonio Conte's side overcame a stubborn West Brom 1-0 at The Hawthorns.

Batshuayi stabbed home with eight minutes remaining, and afterwards he and his team-mates celebrated in style.

Doubt there'll be any training on Saturday...

Don't worry I got this yall God loves unexpected heroes Very happy tonight enjoy the title FAM !!!! May 12, 2017

CAMPEONESSSS!!! WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!!!! May 12, 2017

If anyone wants to mix me and up now is the right time... tbh I came on and knew I was guna score #championsMay 12, 2017

A Snapchat filter fit for champions! chelseafc May 12, 2017

Unforgettable ! Campeones, campeones May 12, 2017

Toda honra e toda glória seja dada a Deus! Parabéns rapaziada!!!!! Come on Chelsea!!! May 12, 2017

See yall latahhhh May 12, 2017

What a night, thank you my friend for seeing us home! May 12, 2017