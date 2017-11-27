God took his time but never forgot – Bacca reacts to Montella sacking

Carlos Bacca appears to approve of Vincenzo Montella's sacking from AC Milan.

The Colombia international fell out with the coach last season and was sent on loan to Villarreal for the 2017-18 campaign.

He remains under contract at San Siro and could yet feature again for the Rossoneri, Montella having been dismissed and replaced by Primavera coach Gennaro Gattuso on Monday.

Soon after Montella's departure was announced by the club, Bacca posted a message on Twitter saying: "God took his time but never forgot".

In an interview in his native Colombia last month, Bacca bemoaned the fact he had to play in "the worst Milan [side] in history".

Sunday's 0-0 home draw with Torino proved to be Montella's final game at the helm, with the club residing seventh in Serie A despite some big off-season spending.