Gold impressed by Bilic's passion

Slaven Bilic's enthusiasm for West Ham set him apart from any other candidates considered for the manager's job at the Premier League club, according to joint-chairman David Gold.

Bilic was appointed as Sam Allardyce's successor on Tuesday, the former Croatia international defender signing a three-year contract with the team he once played for.

The 46-year-old's return to Upton Park is subject to a work permit being issued.

Allardcye's contract came to an end at the conclusion of the Premier League campaign, the announcement of his departure being announced minutes after the final whistle against Newcastle United on May 24.

A host of names were linked with the role, but Gold says Bilic was the outstanding applicant.

"I would like to welcome Slaven Bilic to West Ham and wish him the very best of luck," Gold posted on Twitter.

"From meeting Slaven it quickly became clear that he has a real passion and affinity for our club and a real desire to become its manager."

For Bilic it is a return to east London nearly 20 years after leaving West Ham, who he played for between February 1996 and May 1997.