Gold slams referee after West Ham draw at Man Utd

West Ham co-chairman David Gold hit out at referee Martin Atkinson after his team were pegged back in a 1-1 FA Cup draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Dimitri Payet's free-kick had Slaven Bilic's men on the brink of a Wembley semi-final, but Anthony Martial poked home an equaliser with seven minutes remaining to force a replay.

Gold was unhappy with Atkinson's performance and felt West Ham should have been awarded a penalty after Payet had been brought down by Marcos Rojo when the game was still goalless.

He also felt goalkeeper Darren Randolph was obstructed by substitute Bastian Schweinsteiger on the goal-line for Martial's leveller.

"Darren Randolph was fouled for the Man Unt. goal, blatant foul on the magnificent Payet in the penalty area," he wrote on Twitter.

United also had claims for a spot-kick turned down when Ander Herrera's shot appeared to be blocked by Winston Reid's leg and arm prior to Payet's claim at the other end.

Gold was more positive about his team's support at the match, adding: "The 9500 [West Ham] fans were terrific."