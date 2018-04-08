Gomes focused on 'living the dream' at Barcelona

Andre Gomes has no interest in discussing his future beyond the end of the season as he is "living the dream" at Barcelona.

The Portugal international has endured a difficult campaign at Camp Nou - his form deteriorating to the point he described life at Barca as "hell" - but he returned to the starting line-up for a LaLiga game for the first time since January against Leganes on Saturday.

There is talk of a move to Manchester United, but Gomes is focused on performing again for Ernesto Valverde's side as they chase a treble.

"I'm not thinking about [the future] right now," he told BarcaTV after a 3-1 win. "I am enjoying this and I am living the dream that all kids want to live."

38 partidos invictos en ¡Un paso más cerca! Feliz de jugar en mi casa ¡El martes Champions! April 7, 2018

Sergio Busquets' absence through injury handed Gomes a route into the team, with the midfielder acknowledging that all he can do is work hard to earn his chance.

"There is only one [Busquets] and we're all clear about that," he added. "However, I work hard so that the coaches know they can count on me."

Gomes has made 15 LaLiga appearances this season, with Saturday's victory his fifth start.