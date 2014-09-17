Gomez confident goals will come after layoff

Gomez was a high-profile signing from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the start of the 2013-14 season, but the Germany international has only amassed a total of 16 appearances in all competitions since arriving in Florence.

A knee injury limited the 29-year-old to just nine league games last season - scoring three goals - though Gomez appears to have put his fitness woes behind him, having started Fiorentina's opening two games in 2014-15.

While Gomez has failed to find the back of the net this season, with Fiorentina yet to register a win, he is sure it is only a matter of time before he starts scoring again.

"I didn't score in these two games and I can say the fans have not seen the real Mario Gomez this year," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I am accustomed to criticism and pressure. When I don't score for two or three games, everyone is talking about me.

"I know that I can improve and against Genoa should've put at least one of those chances in the back of the net, but there are spells like this in the life of a football player and I am not worried.

"I want to score as soon as possible and I am certain it'll happen. In any case, what counts for me is the team, which is why I want to score a goal, as that's what we strikers are there for."