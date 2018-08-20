Gonalons joins Sevilla on loan from Roma

Maxime Gonalons has completed a move to Sevilla from Roma on a season-long loan deal.

The 29-year-old has joined the LaLiga side until June 30 next year, having landed in Spain to finalise terms on Sunday.

"The club can confirm that midfielder Maxime Gonalons has joined Sevilla on a season-long loan deal," Roma said in a statement.

"Good luck Maxime!"

Gonalons joined Roma from Lyon last year and made 23 appearances in all competitions.

His move comes after Steven Nzonzi left Sevilla for Eusebio Di Francesco's side in a €30.65million deal.