Goretzka: Bayern rumours are false

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka insists there is no truth in reports suggesting he has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over a free transfer in 2018.

The 22-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena and it was reported in Germany on Wednesday that the deal will go through once his contract with Schalke expires at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Nevertheless, Goretzka has dismissed claims his move to Bayern is a done deal, stressing no decision about his future has been made.

"I want to give a brief response to the latest reports in the press," Goretzka wrote on his official Facebook account.

"There are a lot of rumours, speculation, reports, but I can assure you that they are all false.

"I will give you all the facts once a final decision has been made."

Goretzka joined Schalke from Bochum in 2013 and has since developed into a key figure at the Veltins Arena.

He has made 41 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring eight goals.