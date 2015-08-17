Gosling: Bournemouth want win at Anfield

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling warned opponents Liverpool the Premier League newcomers were desperate for victory at Anfield on Monday.

Eddie Howe's men are huge outsiders in just their second ever top-flight appearance, facing a trip to face Brendan Rodgers' side.

Former Everton and Newcastle United midfielder Gosling said his focus was purely on leaving with three points.

"We're not here to collect souvenirs," he told British media.

"We want to win the game. Every game we go into we want to win. We want to put in a good performance for Bournemouth Football Club and do well for the club.

"Unless someone asks me, it [swapping shirts] is not really something I've ever done. I'm not really a big fan of it. If someone wants to swap I don't mind it. In the tunnel, not on the pitch."

While playing for Everton in 2009, Gosling scored an FA Cup winner against Liverpool - but it was missed after TV producers cut to an ad break.

Gosling, 25, said it was among his favourite memories.

"I have history with Liverpool. It seems a long time ago now but it is a fond memory of mine," he said.

"Obviously I didn't realise until afterwards the TV had missed the goal. I had quite a lot of texts on my phone from friends and my parents telling me and I laughed about it at the time.

"It is always nice to score a goal but the performance and team result is the end game.

"The atmosphere will be rocking and Anfield is a great place to play on a Monday night under the lights. All the lads are looking forward to it."