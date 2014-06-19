Gotze hungry to open World Cup account

The Bayern Munich man had a good chance in the early stages of Germany's 4-0 thrashing of Portugal on Monday but was unable to convert.

He then watched on as Thomas Muller netted a hat-trick, while Mats Hummels also scored in their big win.

Gotze is hungry to get off the mark against Ghana - who lost their opener 2-1 to the United States - but acknowledged they will be tough to beat given their predicament.

"I had one good chance to score a goal (against Portugal)," Gotze told Kicker.

"I want to do that (score) against Ghana now. It will not be easy, because the Ghanaians under pressure and need to win.

"It is already a playoff for them and we want the three points."