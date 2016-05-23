Gotze looking forward to new season with Bayern

Mario Gotze has signalled his intention to remain at Bayern Munich ahead of Carlo Ancelotti's arrival.

The Germany forward endured a difficult, injury-hit 2015-16 campaign, struggling to establish himself as a first-team regular under Pep Guardiola.

Gotze had subsequently been linked with a close-season return to former club Borussia Dortmund and a reunion with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

But, speaking to Bild on Monday, the 23-year-old appeared to rule out a departure from the Allianz Arena.

"I look forward to the new season in Munich and will do everything possible to compete in top shape during my first training session under Carlo Ancelotti," he said.

Speculation over Gotze's future intensified earlier on Monday when he parted company with agent Volker Struth, whose company SportsTotal represent a number of Germany and Bundesliga stars, including Real Madrid's Toni Kroos and Dortmund forward Marco Reus.