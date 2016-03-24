Gotze not satisfied at Bayern - Muller
Thomas Muller has revealed Mario Gotze is not completely happy at Bayern Munich.
Gotze has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga leaders in 2015-16 after struggling to hold down a first-team place.
While injuries have played their part, Gotze has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.
He recently resumed regular training after overcoming a hamstring problem, but has featured just once since re-joining his team-mates at Bayern.
"I speak with Mario and think he is not 100 per cent satisfied with his situation at Bayern." Muller told a news conference ahead of Germany's friendly clash with England on Saturday.
"I am not Mario's agent, so I am not going to speak about his future."
Nevertheless, Muller is confident Gotze still has a major role to play with the national team, for whom he scored the winner in the 2014 World Cup final.
"Mario brings a quality that he always had," he added. "I hope that he plays well with the national team and he can take advantage of his time."
