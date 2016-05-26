Gotze warned he will not be first choice under Ancelotti

Mario Gotze could remain a bit-part player at Bayern Munich if he wishes to be a part of the squad under Carlo Ancelotti, club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has warned.

Gotze committed his immediate future to Bayern this week, in the face of intense speculation that Jurgen Klopp is hoping to reunite with the former Borussia Dortmund star at Liverpool.

The Germany playmaker has linked up with his international team-mates as the World Cup champions look to repeat the trick at Euro 2016.

However, Gotze, who made just 14 Bundesliga appearances under Pep Guardiola in an injury-hit 2015-16, may wish to rethink his stance at club level when the tournament is over, with Ancelotti not appearing to view him as a key player.

"I had talks with him and Ancelotti," Rummenigge told Kicker. "Mario knows the thoughts of Bayern. Everything was clearly and seriously explained to Mario.

"He knows what the club thinks and what the new coach thinks. Mario has to evaluate for himself whether he wants to play constantly."

Gotze's Bayern contract expires at the end of next season, with the Bundesliga champions reportedly valuing him around the €20million mark.