Gracia focused on Newcastle test

Watford boss Javi Gracia is focused only on kick-starting their Premier League campaign with a much-needed victory at Newcastle.

The Hornets are the only team yet to win a point after three matches ahead of Saturday’s clash against a Newcastle side who sit immediately above them in the table.

A fourth successive defeat could see Watford stranded at the foot of the table, even at this early stage of the season, and will increase pressure on Gracia’s position as head coach.

And with the visit of Arsenal and trips to Manchester City and Wolves following next month’s international break, Gracia understands the magnitude of the match at St James’ Park this weekend.

“I try as best as possible to prepare for the next game knowing it’s very important. The points are important,” Gracia told the club’s official website.

“I would like to get these points and getting them will be good for the club. I only think of that. Football always depends on results.

“We are in a situation after three games without points. Maybe we have done many things well and only need to change something to get the reward with the points. We are close.

“We have dominated parts of games and maybe last season we won them and now we lose them. I have to accept it’s not enough and we need to improve and change something. It’s what we are doing.

“I try to empathise with the supporters, with the players and all of the people around me. I know how important the next game is. I try to always do my best.”

It is a stark contrast to last season, where Watford began the campaign with four straight victories and finished with an FA Cup final appearance.

However, Gracia is confident that if his side continue to put in the hard yards, the results will turnaround sooner rather than later.

“The best way is to work well every day,” the Spaniard added. “When you know you are prepared, after you have done the sessions, you feel you can dominate the game and play a better game. Now is the moment.

“It’s the moment when we have to get a good result, to play a good performance. I’m only focused on Newcastle.

“I prefer we don’t spend energy thinking about what is going to happen after one game, two games, three games.

“I prefer focus on this game. It’s enough to spend all my time preparing for this game as we know it’s really important.”