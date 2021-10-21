Graham Potter hoping for ‘a cuddle’ when Pep Guardiola returns to Brighton

Brighton manager Graham Potter hopes there are no hard feelings and Pep Guardiola gives him “a cuddle” when the pair meet again this weekend.

Potter got involved in a touchline spat with his Manchester City counterpart when the Seagulls produced a memorable comeback victory over the Premier League champions at the Amex Stadium in May.

Guardiola took exception to the way Potter celebrated as his team produced an unlikely comeback from 2-0 down to beat 10-man City 3-2.

Brighton fought back from 2-0 down to beat City 3-2 in May (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Potter later apologised and the pair shook hands afterwards but Saturday’s clash between the two clubs at the same venue will be their first meeting since.

Potter said: “It was the first goal. It was a poor reaction from me – an unintentional one, but still a poor one.

“Unfortunately I’m a human being that’s not perfect. I’ll shake his hand and hopefully he’ll give me a cuddle, but sometimes these things happen in life.”

Brighton, who were involved in a relegation battle last term, have carried the spirit from that match into this season.

After eight games the Seagulls are sitting fourth in the table and have lost just once.

Potter said: “You know anything is possible but if you had said at the start of the season you would have 15 points from eight matches we would certainly have been happy with that.

“It is a good start but it is only a start. If we’re talking about the same points ratio in 30 matches’ time then of course I’ll be a lot more excited than I am now.

“Now we’ve got a really big week with some great challenges ahead but we at least face them from a decent foundation.”

Adam Webster is nearing a return for Brighton (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Defender Adam Webster is back in contention this weekend after missing the last five games in all competitions with a hamstring injury.

Potter said: “Adam Webster has been training this week, so that’s good news. He’s had a good week’s training and there’s an outside chance he could be available for the squad.

“We’ve got good competition now we’ve got three matches in a week so there will be opportunities for guys to play.”