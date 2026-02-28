How to watch Newcastle vs Everton: Live streams, kick-off time and preview for Premier League clash

Watch Newcastle vs Everton in the Premier League today, as FourFourTwo takes you through all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle vs Everton: key information • Date: Saturday 28 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Newcastle United are in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and Eddie Howe's side will be looking to build on that display against Qarabag in midweek, against Everton.

The Toffees came unstuck against Manchester United on Monday, with Benjamin Sesko completing a stellar breakaway goal, as David Moyes' men lost for the second game in a row.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Everton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Newcastle vs Everton on TV in the UK?

Newcastle vs Everton falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Newcastle vs Everton from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

Watch Newcastle vs Everton in the US

Newcastle vs Everton is available to watch in the United States via Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock The NBC-owned streaming platform carries half the Premier League fixtures each week, with plans starting from $10.99 a month.

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Everton through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Newcastle vs Everton: Premier League preview

Newcastle United completed a European rout to set up a last-16 Champions League tie with either Barcelona or Chelsea, after hammering 9-3 on aggregate.

Star of the first leg Anthony Gordon was left out of the starting XI and should be in line to face his former club on home soil this weekend.

Nick Woltemade continued in his midfield role too, whilst Yoane Wissa also returned from injury, with Howe still opting not to start the pair together in attack.

The Magpies won 4-1 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the reverse fixture earlier this season and will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday afternoon.

Everton have now lost two in a row as their slump continues. It's now successive losses against Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Down in 9th position with 11 games to go, the Toffees will have to do much better if they wish to make a late dart for the European places.

Jack Grealish's injury continues to also play a huge part, with Iliman Ndiaye also somewhat out of form since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jarrad Branthwaite started at left back, whilst James Garner was also deployed at right back, with Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman and Vitalii Mykolenko all unused against the Red Devils last time out.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle 2-0 Everton

Newcastle will be buoyed by their win in midweek, and we expect them to win again, against an out-of-sorts Everton side.