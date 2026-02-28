How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Live streams & TV Information for Der Klassiker

Michael Olise will be hoping to score again in Der Klassiker

Borussia Dortmund's feint hopes of putting Bayern Munich under pressure in the Bundesliga title race relies heavily on a win in Der Klassiker. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Dortmund's form in the league has been superb this season, but even they have struggled to compete with the inch-perfect Bayern.

Vincent Kompany's side can extend their lead at the top to 11 points with a win today.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will be broadcasting Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, specifically on the Sky Sports Football channel.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on Sky Sports Football Sky Sports will broadcast every 17:30pm GMT kick-off in the Bundesliga each week. Sky Sports is available for £35 a month on a two-year plan or you can pick up a cord-cutting day pass via NOW Sports for £14.99.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in the US

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich will be broadcast on ESPN Select in the US.

Watch Bundesliga action on ESPN Select You can tune into Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich via ESPN Select, which costs £12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in Australia

beIN Sport will broadcast Der Klassiker in Australia.

Stream Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on beIN Sports in Australia beIN Sports Connect is where you will need to go to watch all the Bundesliga action in Australia, including Der Klassiker. Prices start at AU$15.99/month but you can get 12 months for the price of 10 if you sign up for their annual plan.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Der Klassiker preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich is always the standout fixture on the Bundesliga calendar, but make no mistake a win for Die Roten could effectively seal the title.

Niko Kovac’s side haven’t tasted league defeat since that loss to Bayern back in October and are on track for their highest points haul since 2012. Yet, a string of draws has left them playing catch-up, handing the advantage to their rivals.

Pressure mounts further after Wednesday’s humiliating Champions League exit to Atalanta. Lose again today, and their season is effectively over, especially with their DFB-Pokal exit confirmed back in December.

Bayern, conversely, remain very much in the hunt on all fronts. A victory in Dortmund would not only tighten their grip on the league but also ease pressure heading into a busy fixture period.

Harry Kane will be eager to extend his phenomenal scoring run for the German giants, while Michael Olise and Luis Diaz will provide support. The only lingering question is Manuel Neuer, with a final verdict on his fitness to arrive closer to the game.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich

Bayern will be too strong for their title rivals and we are backing Harry Kane to add another couple to his tally for the season.