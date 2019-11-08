Granit Xhaka heading for January exit as Newcastle look to hand lifeline to former Arsenal captain

Xhaka was stripped of the captaincy earlier this week, after falling out with Gunners boss Unai Emery over the coach’s demands that he apologised for swearing and cupping his ear at home fans when he was taken off against Crystal Palace two weeks ago.

The Times reports that Xhaka is worried that losing his place in the Arsenal team could see him miss out on the Switzerland squad for next summer’s European Championship.

ANALYSIS Granit Xhaka may have played his last game for Arsenal – but how much of this saga could have been avoided?

Xhaka is captain of the national team but has been left out of the Premier League side’s last two games and could look to secure a mid-season sale if he continues to be overlooked.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is a fan of the midfielder and is eager to add a player of his quality to the Magpies squad.

A short-term move is a possibility, as the former Borussia Monchengladbach star’s reported £130,000-a-week wages are likely to be too steep for Newcastle.

Therefore the St. James’ Park outfit could offer to pay a percentage of his salary while giving the player a chance to get regular game time that would ensure him of a Euro 2020 spot.

Xhaka is angry with how he has been treated by Emery and the club since his outburst in the game against Palace.

He initially wanted to issue a statement the day after to give his side of the story, but couldn’t agree on the wording with the club.

His subsequent Instagram post, in which he revealed death threats had been made to his wife and he had received messages wishing his daughter got cancer, appeared in the matchday programme against Wolves, something he wasn’t aware the club would do and that annoyed him further.

