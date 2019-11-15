Newcastle to offer Granit Xhaka Arsenal escape route with loan bid

The Switzerland international’s time at the Emirates appears to be up, after he was stripped of the captaincy for swearing at fans during a 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace two weeks ago.

Xhaka hasn’t featured for Arsenal since the incident, and his future at the club is in doubt.

The Telegraph reports that Newcastle are interested in sealing a short-term deal in January if the player wants to remain in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old wants to continue playing regularly, to ensure he doesn’t miss out on a place in the Swiss squad for next summer’s European Championship.

His compatriot Fabian Schar is said to have encouraged him to make the move by saying good things about the club and the city.

But a move overseas has also been touted, with Serie A side AC Milan also showing interest.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has prioritised bolstering his central midfield options in the mid-season window.

He believes Xhaka would have a lot to offer his side, but alternative targets are also being looked at in case the competition is too fierce.

Another priority for the Magpies will be to sell Henri Saivet and Jack Colback, who were left out of the club’s Premier League squad at the start of the season.

This could prove tricky, as both players earn around £50,000 per week and neither has featured in a top flight match this season.

Now read...

PERMUTATIONS Who's already qualified for Euro 2020? And what do other countries need to do to get there?

QUIZ! How many of the 60 England players with 50+ caps can you name?