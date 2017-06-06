Great to see Gundogan back - Man City celebrate midfielder's return to training

Ilkay Gundogan returned to the training pitch on Tuesday after half a year on the sidelines following knee surgery.

The Manchester City midfielder suffered a cruciate ligament injury following a collision with Watford's Nordin Amrabat in a Premier League fixture in December.

That blow ended the Germany international's debut season at City, with his maiden appearance for the club having been delayed by another knee injury that ruled him out of Euro 2016.

But City tweeted a positive update with some pictures showing a smiling Gundogan stepping up his recovery in a light training session at the City Football Academy.

Gundogan moved to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund last June, signing a four-year deal.

He made 16 appearances in all competitions and scored five goals before his enforced absence.