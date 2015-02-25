Greek professional football suspended

The government acted following ugly scenes at the match between big rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos on Sunday and reports of a brawl between officials of the two clubs at an executive meeting two days later.

The trouble, branded an "atrocity" by Olympiacos president Vangelis Marinakis, did not stop the Super League encounter going ahead, with Panathinaikos beating the leaders 2-1.

However, when either side will return to competitive action remains unclear after the government stepped in for a third time this season to try and stop violence in future league matches.

The BBC revealed that Super League president Giorgos Borovilos told reporters."What we have been informed is that the Super League and the Football League have been suspended indefinitely," Super League president Giorgos Borovilos told reporters.

"We have a new government who are looking to bring this subject up for discussion and implement state laws related to it."

Borovilos also said on the official Super League website: "The aim of the government is to find solutions to problems that have been created over decades, not to displace the recent problems.

"There was a discussion with Deputy Sport Mr. Kontoni to look at ways in which we can improve the functioning of the current Championship, but also the conditions for the start of the new championship.

"No fan and a citizen of the country does not believe that the suspension of the Championship will solve problems of violence, suspicion of impairment.

"In this context, I suggested to the Minister of Sports punish perpetrators involved in violence.

"The application of laws, cooperation, between all stakeholders can breathe life into football."

Fans also hurled flares, rocks and bottles during Panathinaikos victory, which ensured they reduced the gap at the top of the table to three points.