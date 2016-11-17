Gremio sanctioned after coach's daughter invades pitch

Gremio have been ordered to forego their home advantage for the second leg of the Copa do Brasil final against Atletico Mineiro after coach Renato Gaucho's daughter celebrated their semi-final win on the pitch.

Porto Alegre side Gremio advanced to the final by following up their 2-0 victory away at Cruzeiro with a goalless draw in front of their own fans on November 2.

Renato Gaucho was joined on the bench by his daughter Carol Portaluppi in the closing stages of the match, and the pair took to the pitch in celebration following the final whistle.

As a sanction for Portaluppi's unauthorised presence, Gremio have been fined 30,000 Brazilian reais (approximately US$8,800) and denied home-field advantage in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil final on November 30 by the Superior Court of Sporting Justice (STJD).

"Gremio were punished on Wednesday, November 16, for Carol Portaluppi's invasion of the pitch after the Copa do Brasil semi-final between Gremio and Cruzeiro," an STJD statement read.

"Punished for not preventing and suppressing the pitch invasion, the club has received a fine of R$30,000 and loss of home-field advantage."

Gremio have announced their intention to appeal the ruling by the STJD.