Grenier extends Lyon contract

Clement Grenier has extended his deal with Ligue 1 club Lyon for a further two years, keeping him under contract at the Stade Gerland until 2018.

The France international was plagued by groin and thigh troubles last term as Lyon ultimately came up short in their bid to challenge Paris Saint-Germain for the title.

Despite being absent from late August until mid-April this year, the 24-year-old playmaker remains one of Lyon's key figures.

Grenier - a Lyon youth product - posted on Twitter on Thursday: "It is done!!!! 2 years more at OL. I am proud to continue the adventure and soon set foot again on the pitch of the big stadium. #TeamOL."

A Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions winner with Lyon, Grenier has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United in recent seasons.