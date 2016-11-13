Griezmann ruled out of Ivory Coast match

Antoine Griezmann will miss France's friendly match against Ivory Coast on Tuesday with a foot injury.

Les Bleus' star forward sustained the problem during the 2-1 World Cup qualification win over Sweden on Friday.

France have now confirmed Griezmann will now miss the match in Lens, adding they will not call up a replacement for him in their squad.

The team released a statement which read: "Antoine Griezmann is out of the game with a hematoma on his left foot. He will not be replaced."

France were not expected to take any risks with the 25-year-old, with Atletico Madrid's derby showdown against Real Madrid on the horizon in LaLiga next weekend.

Despite winning the Golden Boot at Euro 2016, Griezmann has only scored once in his last six international appearances.