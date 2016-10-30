Griezmann still hoping to win Ballon d'Or

The scout who helped launch the career of Antoine Griezmann says the Frenchman still believes he can win the Ballon d'Or.

Eric Olhats spotted Griezmann's talent when the Atletico Madrid star was just 14 and says his protege, who he took care of during his time as a young player at Real Sociedad, has not given up hope of beating the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be named the world's best player.

Griezmann won the Golden Boot award following his six goals during France's run to the final at Euro 2016 and he helped Atletico Madrid finish third in LaLiga.

The last time a player other than Messi or Ronaldo won the award was in 2007, when Brazilian forward Kaka claimed the honour, and Olhats had previously said that the prize might be beyond Griezmann in 2016.

But he has since told L'Equipe: "I said on RMC, 'We will not have it, it will not be for us this year. It will be Ronaldo,' but this phrase was taken out of context.

"I said that while explaining that Ronaldo would have if it was essentially based on the best of the year.

"Antoine would hope that European journalists vote with a reasoning that goes beyond that establishing a ranking of players on the mere basis of their annual list.

"Fortunately, there are other criteria that come into play, such as individual performance.

"From there, we think he obviously has a chance. The Griezmann clan has certainly not given up."